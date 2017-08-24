© norebbo dreamstime.com Business | August 24, 2017
Fujifilm secures DIN-PACS IV contract from U.S. DoD
Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. has secured a new 10-year contract with a maximum value of USD 768 million as part of the Digital Imaging Network-PACS (DIN-PACS) IV project from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Specifically, U.S. government healthcare providers can now purchase and install various technologies from Fujifilm’s Synapse enterprise imaging portfolio including Synapse 5 PACS, Synapse Mobility Enterprise Web Viewer, Synapse 3D, Synapse CV (Cardiovascular) and Synapse VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive).
“Fujifilm is honored to be awarded yet another impressive contract from the DoD, a valued customer that places great trust in our product and services, and our experienced team of professionals who have the knowledge to ensure smooth implementations,” said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “This DIN-PACS IV achievement speaks to the fact that Fujifilm operates its business at the highest-quality standards enabling FUJIFILM to provide world class healthcare solutions to our U.S. Service members and Veterans. We are proud to have the proven ability to deploy our systems on the most secured networks in the world.”
