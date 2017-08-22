© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | August 22, 2017
MediaTek selects MIPS for LTE modems
Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces that MediaTek has adopted multi-threaded MIPS I-class CPUs for smartphone LTE modems.
This is a product release announcement by MIPS. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The first device from MediaTek featuring MIPS technology is the new flagship MT6799 Helio™ X30 processor which uses MIPS in its Cat-10 LTE modem. The relationship with MediaTek takes MIPS into high-volume smartphone modems, and demonstrates the performance and efficiency advantages MIPS multi-threading technology can provide in many real-time, power sensitive applications such as LTE, AI, and IoT.
The X30 SoC brings a new level of computing performance, power efficiency and functionality to MediaTek’s Helio family of processors. The MIPS I-class CPU is a key component of the integrated 4G LTE Advanced modem which features 3x carrier aggregation downstream to support 450Mbit/s data rates and 2x carrier aggregation upstream to support 150Mbit/s. The MIPS multi-threading capability – unique in the processor IP space – enables the MIPS CPU to do more work every clock cycle. This can be particularly advantageous in balancing power, performance and cost, and can boost real-time responsiveness and performance where multiple latency-sensitive tasks must be handled simultaneously.
TL Lee, general manager of the Wireless Communications BU, MediaTek, says: “With their powerful multi-threading capability, MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput for LTE modems that contributes significantly to system performance.”
Jim Nicholas, EVP, MIPS Processor IP, Imagination, says: “We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in LTE and 5G modems, selected MIPS for use in its LTE modems including its latest mobile chipset. MIPS multi-threaded CPUs provide significant advantages for LTE Advanced/5G features such as carrier aggregation. Adoption of MIPS continues to increase as more companies realize the differentiation these CPUs can provide.”
MIPS multi-threaded I-class CPUs are ideal for use in LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G applications. In addition, the MIPS DSP extensions coupled with multi-threading further optimize applications common in this space such as VoLTE. MIPS CPUs are used widely in modems in tablets, mobile hotspots, routers and M2M devices that are deployed on global LTE networks.
The X30 SoC brings a new level of computing performance, power efficiency and functionality to MediaTek’s Helio family of processors. The MIPS I-class CPU is a key component of the integrated 4G LTE Advanced modem which features 3x carrier aggregation downstream to support 450Mbit/s data rates and 2x carrier aggregation upstream to support 150Mbit/s. The MIPS multi-threading capability – unique in the processor IP space – enables the MIPS CPU to do more work every clock cycle. This can be particularly advantageous in balancing power, performance and cost, and can boost real-time responsiveness and performance where multiple latency-sensitive tasks must be handled simultaneously.
TL Lee, general manager of the Wireless Communications BU, MediaTek, says: “With their powerful multi-threading capability, MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput for LTE modems that contributes significantly to system performance.”
Jim Nicholas, EVP, MIPS Processor IP, Imagination, says: “We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in LTE and 5G modems, selected MIPS for use in its LTE modems including its latest mobile chipset. MIPS multi-threaded CPUs provide significant advantages for LTE Advanced/5G features such as carrier aggregation. Adoption of MIPS continues to increase as more companies realize the differentiation these CPUs can provide.”
MIPS multi-threaded I-class CPUs are ideal for use in LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G applications. In addition, the MIPS DSP extensions coupled with multi-threading further optimize applications common in this space such as VoLTE. MIPS CPUs are used widely in modems in tablets, mobile hotspots, routers and M2M devices that are deployed on global LTE networks.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments