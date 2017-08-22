© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

MediaTek selects MIPS for LTE modems

Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces that MediaTek has adopted multi-threaded MIPS I-class CPUs for smartphone LTE modems.

This is a product release announcement by MIPS. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The first device from MediaTek featuring MIPS technology is the new flagship MT6799 Helio™ X30 processor which uses MIPS in its Cat-10 LTE modem. The relationship with MediaTek takes MIPS into high-volume smartphone modems, and demonstrates the performance and efficiency advantages MIPS multi-threading technology can provide in many real-time, power sensitive applications such as LTE, AI, and IoT.



The X30 SoC brings a new level of computing performance, power efficiency and functionality to MediaTek’s Helio family of processors. The MIPS I-class CPU is a key component of the integrated 4G LTE Advanced modem which features 3x carrier aggregation downstream to support 450Mbit/s data rates and 2x carrier aggregation upstream to support 150Mbit/s. The MIPS multi-threading capability – unique in the processor IP space – enables the MIPS CPU to do more work every clock cycle. This can be particularly advantageous in balancing power, performance and cost, and can boost real-time responsiveness and performance where multiple latency-sensitive tasks must be handled simultaneously.



TL Lee, general manager of the Wireless Communications BU, MediaTek, says: “With their powerful multi-threading capability, MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput for LTE modems that contributes significantly to system performance.”



Jim Nicholas, EVP, MIPS Processor IP, Imagination, says: “We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in LTE and 5G modems, selected MIPS for use in its LTE modems including its latest mobile chipset. MIPS multi-threaded CPUs provide significant advantages for LTE Advanced/5G features such as carrier aggregation. Adoption of MIPS continues to increase as more companies realize the differentiation these CPUs can provide.”



MIPS multi-threaded I-class CPUs are ideal for use in LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G applications. In addition, the MIPS DSP extensions coupled with multi-threading further optimize applications common in this space such as VoLTE. MIPS CPUs are used widely in modems in tablets, mobile hotspots, routers and M2M devices that are deployed on global LTE networks.