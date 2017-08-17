© The White House Business | August 17, 2017
CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.
Two advisory councils - started in January by the American President - the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum, were dissolved on Wednesday. "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"
The exodus of managers over the past few days suggests that the dissolution of the councils was not necessarily what Trump wanted.
Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017
The exodus of managers over the past few days suggests that the dissolution of the councils was not necessarily what Trump wanted.
- Travis Kalanick, former CEO and co-founder, Uber Technologies (left after Paris climate deal exit)
- Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company (left after Paris climate deal exit)
- Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO, SpaceX and Tesla (left after Paris climate deal exit)
- Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc. (left after Charlottesville)
- Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation (left after Charlottesville)
- Thea Lee, AFL-CIO (left after Charlottesville)
- Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company (left after Charlottesville)
- Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson (left after Charlottesville)
- Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp. (left after Charlottesville)
- Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing (left after Charlottesville)
- Kevin Plank, Under Armor (left after Charlottesville)
- Inge Thulin, 3M (left after Charlottesville)
- Richard Tumka, AFL-CIO (left after Charlottesville)
- Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO, General Electric (left after Charlottesville)
- Wendell Weeks, Corning (left after Charlottesville)
For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments