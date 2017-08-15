© micron Components | August 15, 2017
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility
Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
When fully equipped, the new building will nearly double Micron's cleanroom space dedicated to research and development in Boise, and will support, what the company describes as, a significant expansion of the company's overall R&D capabilities.
This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large scale manufacturing plants around the world.
Commemorating this milestone, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Technology Development Executive Vice President, Scott DeBoer, guided public representatives and dignitaries through the new facility.
"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."
Construction of the new clean-room facility began in October 2015 to create an expanded precision-controlled environment for development and fabrication of advanced memory integrated circuits leveraging Micron's years of deep technical expertise and innovation capability.
DeBoer highlighted that Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.
This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large scale manufacturing plants around the world.
Commemorating this milestone, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Technology Development Executive Vice President, Scott DeBoer, guided public representatives and dignitaries through the new facility.
"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."
Construction of the new clean-room facility began in October 2015 to create an expanded precision-controlled environment for development and fabrication of advanced memory integrated circuits leveraging Micron's years of deep technical expertise and innovation capability.
DeBoer highlighted that Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments