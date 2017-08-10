© yazaki

Yazaki Automotive starts wire harness production in Serbia

Japan-headquarted Yazaki Corporation has established a new company to produce automotive wiring harnesses in Serbia, which commenced mass production on July 4, 2017.

The new company, named Yazaki Serbia d.o.o., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yazaki Wiring Technologies GmbH. The equity capital is approximately JPY 120 million, and the investment amount is approximately JPN 3,060 million (EUR 25.1 million).



The new facility of Yazaki Serbia - based in Šabac, Mačva District, Republic of Serbia - will produce automotive wiring harnesses mainly for European truck makers and plans to hire 1'700 people by the end of 2019, a press release states.