Japan Display lays off and shuts down

Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include world-wide layoffs and the closure of facilities.

JDI has six manufacturing lines at four Japan-based sites that handle display front-end production. The company has decided to shut down one of these lines: Nomi Plant (JDI's Ishikawa site) G5.5 line (LTPS technology), scheduled for December 2017. Usage options for this line, including possible use by JOLED Inc., are under examination.

Shutdown of front-end manufacturing line



Among five overseas back-end manufacturing subsidiaries, some will be subject to either closure or consolidation. Details have yet to be finalised, the Japan-based manufacturer announced in a press release.



Because the G6 OLED pilot line at Mobara Plant recently began operation, the G4.5 OLED pilot line at the Ishikawa Plant in Ishikawa site (in Kawakita-cho, Nomi-gun, Ishikawa Prefecture) will be discontinued and its functions integrated into the Mobara OLED line.



A workforce relocation and the offering of voluntary early retirement is associated with the shutdown of a Japan-based frontend production line. The elimination and consolidation of manufacturing lines at overseas production subsidiaries will also result in workforce reductions. Japan Display expects a group-wide total workforce reduction of approximately 3'700 employees (Japan: 240 employees; Overseas: about 3'500 employees).