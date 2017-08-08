© bosch

Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV

Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services GmbH, a joint venture that aims to bring high precision GNSS positioning services to mass market applications.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners in this joint venture. Together, we want to create a GNSS positioning service that fully supports the requirements for positioning sensors in the automotive sector. Only with built-in safety and the highest levels of precision will we be able to make automated driving reality,” says Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the executive management of the Chassis Systems Control division of the Robert Bosch GmbH.



“Geo++ anticipates defining the future of high precision positioning services with our partners at Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox. The combination of the partners´ longstanding leadership in automotive and mass market solutions with Sapcorda’s commitment to push open formats will pave the way for a raft of next generation GNSS applications.” says Gerhard Wübbena founder & president of Geo++.



“Mitsubishi Electric aims to create a border-less global market for high precision positioning systems where receivers will be able to enjoy real-time correction data services potentially interoperable with the Japanese government´s “Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS)” via the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. We believe that this venture will accelerate adoption of automated driving and safe driving support.” says Masamitsu Okamura, Executive Officer in charge of Electronic Systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



“We believe this initiative with Bosch, Geo++ and Mitsubishi Electric to create Sapcorda Services will bring a truly disruptive GNSS service offering to the market. Key characteristics such as security, safety and mass-scalability, coupled with an attractive business model and an open approach – serving all interested GNSS receiver manufacturers alike – will be a game-changer across a large number of established and emerging applications” says Daniel Ammann, Executive VP and co-founder at u-blox.