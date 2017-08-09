© balint radu dreamstime.com

Vishay extends OSOP series of SMD dual in-line thin film resistor networks

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that the company has extended its OSOP series of surface-mount dual in-line thin film resistor networks in the 25 mil pitch QSOP package with new 16-pin and 24-pin versions in accordance with JEDEC MO-137, variation AB and AE.

This is a product release announcement by Vishay Intertechnology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Available in isolated, last pin common, and custom schematics, the Vishay Dale Thin Film networks feature tight ratio tolerances to ± 0.025 % and low TCR tracking of ± 5 ppm/°C to deliver higher precision than competing devices.



Optimized for precision voltage dividers and operational amplifiers, the resistor networks released today feature a low 1.73 mm maximum seated height, while their 25 mil pitch allows designers to reduce board space requirements by more than 50 % over current pitch standards. Typical applications will include telecommunications, industrial, process control, and medical instrumentation.



In isolated schematics, the 16-pin and 24-pin networks are available with 8 or 12 resistors, respectively, each with resistance values from 500 Ω to 100 kΩ and power ratings to 100 mW. In last pin common schematics, the devices are offered with 7 or 11 resistors. Featuring a rugged molded case construction with no internal solder, the networks provide absolute TCR of ± 25 ppm/°C and ratio stability of ± 0.015 % for 2,000 hours at 70 °C.



The devices feature extremely low noise of < -30 dB and voltage coefficients of less than 0.1 ppm/V, and they operate over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C. The OSOP series is RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.



Samples and production quantities of the new resistor networks are available now, with lead times of 5 to 10 weeks for larger orders.