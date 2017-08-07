© selenka dreamstime.com

Toshiba unveils single package SSDs with 64-Layer 3D Flash Memory

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced the availability of the state-of-the-art BG3 series, its next generation single-package ball grid array (BGA) solid state drive (SSD) product line based on Toshiba’s latest 64 layer, 3-bit-per-cell TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS FLASH.

This is a product release announcement by Toshiba. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.