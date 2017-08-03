© vladek dreamstime.com

Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract

Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a contract from the Indian Ministry of Defense to supply the Indian Navy Defence Systems.

Under this contract Maritime Systems, supported by its sister business Command and Sonar Systems, in Greenford, United Kingdom and partner Mahindra Defence Systems in Delhi, India, will deliver systems based upon Ultra’s highly successful Sea Sentor product in current operation around the world including the UK Royal Navy.



The contract will be executed over the next three years with a greater weighting to the second half of this period as production deliveries are made.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra commented: “I am very pleased that Ultra has been awarded this contract by the Indian MoD. It reinforces Ultra’s position as a leader in the Naval defence market where it provides highly complex sensor systems, complex processing products and countermeasures to both our domestic and international customers."