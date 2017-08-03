© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | August 03, 2017
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp.
Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The transaction is valued at approximately USD 107 million based on Sierra Wireless’ closing stock price on August 1, 2017 and represents a premium of 17.5 percent to Numerex’s 20-day average share price.
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Numerex shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.18 common shares of Sierra Wireless for each share of Numerex common stock. Upon completion of the Transaction, Numerex will become a subsidiary of Sierra Wireless and Numerex shareholders will own approximately 10 percent of the common shares of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis. Concurrent with closing, Numerex’s debt of approximately USD 20 million including fees shall be repaid with Sierra Wireless cash. The Transaction is expected to close in January 2018 subject to the receipt of Numerex shareholder approval and certain regulatory and government approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
“The acquisition of Numerex accelerates our IoT device-to-cloud strategy by adding an established customer base, significant sales capacity, proven solutions and recurring revenue scale,” said Jason Cohenour, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless. “The combination of Sierra Wireless and Numerex will represent a powerful business and technology platform that will enable the company to drive a global leadership position in IoT services and solutions.”
“We believe that combining with Sierra Wireless will strengthen Numerex’s business, advance our product offerings, and accelerate the growth of our recurring revenue streams,” said Ken Gayron, Interim CEO and CFO of Numerex. “The transaction also provides our shareholders the opportunity to participate in the considerable upside potential of the combined company.”
The Board of Directors of Sierra Wireless has unanimously approved the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Numerex has unanimously approved the Transaction and recommends that Numerex shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction. Numerex shareholders owning approximately 27 percent of Numerex’s outstanding stock have entered into voting agreements under which they have agreed to vote in favor of the Transaction.
