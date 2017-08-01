© amkor technology Components | August 01, 2017
Amkor with net income of USD 116 million
Amkor Technology reported on net sales of USD 989 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017; a sequential and year-on-year growth of 8 percent. Net income stood at USD 116 million.
"Second quarter revenues were up 8 percent sequentially," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "Our growth in the quarter reflected solid demand across most end markets. In late May, we completed our acquisition of Nanium. This acquisition enhances Amkor's leadership position in wafer-level packaging, a critical technology for smartphones, tablets and other small form-factor applications."
Cash and cash equivalents were $658 million and total debt was $1.6 billion, at June 30, 2017.
"As expected, we completed the sale of our K1 factory in Korea in Q2," said Megan Faust, Amkor’s corporate vice president and chief financial officer. The sale price was USD 142 million, and we recognized an after-tax gain of USD 82 million (USD 0.34 per diluted share). We also issued a redemption notice for USD 200 million of the outstanding USD 400 million of our Senior Notes due 2021. The redemption was completed in July using cash on hand. The redemption will result in annualized interest savings of approximately USD 13 million."
Business Outlook
"Looking ahead to Q3, we expect that revenues will increase around 9% sequentially, driven by the launch of flagship mobile devices," said Kelley.
Third quarter 2017 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
Cash and cash equivalents were $658 million and total debt was $1.6 billion, at June 30, 2017.
"As expected, we completed the sale of our K1 factory in Korea in Q2," said Megan Faust, Amkor’s corporate vice president and chief financial officer. The sale price was USD 142 million, and we recognized an after-tax gain of USD 82 million (USD 0.34 per diluted share). We also issued a redemption notice for USD 200 million of the outstanding USD 400 million of our Senior Notes due 2021. The redemption was completed in July using cash on hand. The redemption will result in annualized interest savings of approximately USD 13 million."
Business Outlook
"Looking ahead to Q3, we expect that revenues will increase around 9% sequentially, driven by the launch of flagship mobile devices," said Kelley.
Third quarter 2017 outlook (unless otherwise noted):
- Net sales of USD 1.04 billion to 1.12 billion, up 5 to 13 percent from the prior quarter
- Gross margin of 17 to 20 percent
- Net income of USD 24 million to 64 million, or USD 0.10 to 0.27 per share
- Full year capital expenditures of around USD 525 million, up USD 25 million from the previous forecast
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments