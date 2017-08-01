© Infineon

OptiMOS™ Linear FET combines a low RDS(on) with a large Safe Operating Area

Infineon Technologies AG launches the OptiMOS™ Linear FET series. This new product family combines the state-of-the-art on-state resistance (R DS(on)) of a trench MOSFET with the wide Safe Operating Area of a planar MOSFET.

