Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories

Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller (MCU) family and FL-S Serial NOR Flash memory family to drive the advanced graphics in its instrument cluster for the 2017 Toyota Camry.

The FL-S memory in the cluster is based on Cypress’ proprietary MirrorBit NOR Flash process technology.



“Denso was the first mass production customer to adopt our Traveo automotive MCU family and we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with this flagship design,” said Takeshi Fuse, senior vice president of the Automotive Business Unit at Cypress. “By offering high-performance and cost-effective platforms, our customers can deliver advanced graphics in their designs for mass market vehicles. We are continuing to work closely with our key customers such as DENSO to develop our next-generation Traveo platform.”