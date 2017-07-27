© Bosch Sensortec

Arrow Electronics signs with Bosch Sensortec

Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Bosch Sensortec. Bosch Sensortec’s MEMS sensors portfolio added to Arrow’s IoT offering.

Together, Arrow and Bosch Sensortec will be pursuing opportunities for inertial, environmental and smart sensors in applications including wearables, smart home, building automation, industry 4.0, domestic robots, toys, augmented and virtual reality and drones. As multiple sensors are integrated into single devices and package sizes are shrunk to meet energy efficiency and space requirements, Bosch Sensortec’s sensor data fusion software helps to enable optimum application performance. The software separates static and dynamic acceleration, compensates for 3D tilt, eliminates magnetic distortion and identifies rest position for sensor calibration.



Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO of Bosch Sensortec, commented: “This agreement brings together two of the most dynamic companies addressing the IoT, whose combined offerings can help many companies accelerating their product development, deployment and long term management. We look forward to a successful relationship.”



Aiden Mitchell, global vice president of IoT sales at Arrow, added: “Bosch Sensortec has created an excellent portfolio that is well-positioned to address the proliferation of sensory edge intelligence within today’s and future IoT applications. Bosch’s highly integrated products and software solutions complement Arrow’s Sensor-to-Sunset strategy perfectly.”