© Coilcraft

Ceramic Chip inductors with highest Q in an 0805 package

Coilcraft's new 0805HP Series ceramic wirewound chip inductors offer the industry’s highest Q factors in an 0805 size at frequencies up to 3 GHz. It is available with 23 inductance values ranging from 2.6 to 820 nH, with 2% tolerance available for most values.

This is a product release announcement by Coilcraft. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The 0805HP Series features a wirewound construction for highest possible self resonance – up to 9.5 GHz. It also offers significantly lower DCR (as low as 15 mΩ) than the previous generation products, making it appropriate for high current applications.



0805HP Series inductors feature RoHS compliant, silver-palladium-platinum-glass frit terminations and offer a maximum reflow temperature of 260°C. COTS Plus tin-silver-copper and tin-lead terminations are also available.



Like all Coilcraft products, complete technical specifications and free evaluation samples of the 0805HP Series are available at www.coilcraft.com. Parts are available from stock and can be ordered on-line at buy.coilcraft.com or by calling a local Coilcraft sales office.



For more information, contact Len Crane, +1-847-639-6400, lcrane@coilcraft.com