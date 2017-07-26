© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives USD 6 million security order

OSI Systems's Security division has received an order for approximately USD 6 million from an international customer.

OSI is to provide several models of security inspection systems, including rail cargo scanners, radiation monitoring portals, baggage and parcel inspection systems and trace detection desktops.



OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are excited to receive this order and look forward to providing this customer with a wide variety of our products and lifecycle support with our global service and logistic team.”