© philips Business | July 26, 2017
Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion
Dutch Medical OEM Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion, with 4 percent comparable sales growth. Net income from continuing operations amounted to EUR 161 million, driven by a 15 percent increase in adjusted EBITA to EUR 439 million.
Second-quarter highlights
Our Personal Health businesses delivered another strong quarter, with 6 percent comparable sales growth and a 120-basis-point improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin. In a soft market, our Diagnosis & Treatment businesses showed a robust 3 percent comparable sales growth, strong order intake growth and an 80-basis-point operational improvement. Our Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses recorded a 90-basis-point increase in the Adjusted EBITA margin, and I am confident that the performance of these businesses will continue to improve in the second half of the year, based on the strength of their order book.
In the second quarter, we extended our portfolio with targeted acquisitions that we identified in the past two years. For example, to strengthen the leading position of our Image-Guided Therapy business and expand its portfolio of therapy devices, we signed an agreement to acquire Spectranetics, a leader in vascular intervention and lead management solutions. We also acquired CardioProlific, a US-based start-up company that develops catheter-based thrombectomy technology to treat peripheral vascular disease. I am also pleased with the progress of several of our organic growth initiatives, such as the FDA clearance of our comprehensive Digital Pathology solution for primary diagnostic use in the US. Furthermore, we completed the Lumileds transaction and reduced our stake in Philips Lighting to 41.16 percent net.
In line with our Capital Allocation policy, which aims at a balanced mix of investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, actions to drive balance sheet efficiency and returns to shareholders, we also announced a new EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program to be launched in the third quarter of 2017. This program will more than offset the share dilution in connection with Philips’ long-term incentive programs and dividend in shares.
Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our outlook for 2017 remains unchanged as we expect further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in the year to be back-end loaded, supported by a strong order book. We are on track to deliver 4-6% comparable sales growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin of around 100 basis points per year.”
- Sales increased to EUR 4.3 billion, with comparable sales growth of 4 percent; comparable order intake increased 8 percent compared to Q2 2016
- Net income from continuing operations amounted to EUR 161 million, compared to EUR 118 million in Q2 2016
- Adjusted EBITA improved 15% to EUR 439 million, or 10.2 percent of sales, compared to EUR 383 million, or 9.3 percent of sales, in Q2 2016
- Income from operations (EBIT) amounted to EUR 252 million, or 5.9 percent of sales, compared to EUR 265 million, or 6.4 percent of sales, in Q2 2016
- Operating cash flow totaled EUR 73 million, compared to EUR 177 million in Q2 2016
- EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program to start in the third quarter of 2017
- As of Q2 2017, Philips presents the results of Philips Lighting as a discontinued operation
Our Personal Health businesses delivered another strong quarter, with 6 percent comparable sales growth and a 120-basis-point improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin. In a soft market, our Diagnosis & Treatment businesses showed a robust 3 percent comparable sales growth, strong order intake growth and an 80-basis-point operational improvement. Our Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses recorded a 90-basis-point increase in the Adjusted EBITA margin, and I am confident that the performance of these businesses will continue to improve in the second half of the year, based on the strength of their order book.
In the second quarter, we extended our portfolio with targeted acquisitions that we identified in the past two years. For example, to strengthen the leading position of our Image-Guided Therapy business and expand its portfolio of therapy devices, we signed an agreement to acquire Spectranetics, a leader in vascular intervention and lead management solutions. We also acquired CardioProlific, a US-based start-up company that develops catheter-based thrombectomy technology to treat peripheral vascular disease. I am also pleased with the progress of several of our organic growth initiatives, such as the FDA clearance of our comprehensive Digital Pathology solution for primary diagnostic use in the US. Furthermore, we completed the Lumileds transaction and reduced our stake in Philips Lighting to 41.16 percent net.
In line with our Capital Allocation policy, which aims at a balanced mix of investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, actions to drive balance sheet efficiency and returns to shareholders, we also announced a new EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program to be launched in the third quarter of 2017. This program will more than offset the share dilution in connection with Philips’ long-term incentive programs and dividend in shares.
Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our outlook for 2017 remains unchanged as we expect further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in the year to be back-end loaded, supported by a strong order book. We are on track to deliver 4-6% comparable sales growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin of around 100 basis points per year.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments