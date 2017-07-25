© evertiq

Radiocrafts and Unitronic enter distribution agreement

Radiocrafts AS, a provider of RF modules, and Unitronic GmbH, a provider of Sensor2Cloud solutions, have entered a distribution agreement for the German speaking European market.

"We are excited to team up with Unitronic", said Anders Oldebäck, Sales and Marketing Director of Radiocrafts. "We see that Unitronic's strategic initiative on Sensor2Cloud match our Wireless Sensor Network strategy very well. We will work closely together to provide modules and solutions for the German speaking market for customers who are looking for connecting wireless sensors to a gateway, and then up to the cloud".



"The modules from Radiocrafts do strengthen our portfolio capabilities regarding wireless communication technologies supporting industry standard protocols. They perfectly facilitate our 'Sensor2Cloud' solution offerings. Radiocrafts as technology partner shall enable Unitronic to fully deploy its strategy in the focused market area and serving our customers along the process chain; from sensor selection & application, data collection & processing, to data transmission & storage in the cloud", said Werner Niehaus, BU Manager Electronics at Unitronic GmbH.



Unitronic is part of the Swedish Lagercrantz Group AB and provides a complete sensor portfolio with a broad range of gas, pressure, temperature and humidity, particle sensors among others, including plug-and-play sensor modules from own developments.