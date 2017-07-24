© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

Aussie prison gets Saab security tech

Defence and security company Saab has won two contracts to provide the electronic security system for what will be Australia’s largest correctional facility.

Early works began in July 2017 and construction will be completed over a three year period, subject to planning approval. The prison will be located near the north-eastern New South Wales city of Grafton. It will include maximum security beds for up to 1'000 male and 300 female inmates, and minimum security beds for 400 males.



The contracts are for the electronic security system’s installation and maintenance. They are one component of a broader facility design, construction, operate and maintain tender won by the Northern Pathways consortium, which includes John Holland, Serco, John Laing and Macquarie Capital.



“This is a very significant, new project for Saab in Australia” says Saab Australia Managing Director Dean Rosenfield. “As well as being Australia’s biggest prison, the Grafton facility will utilise Saab’s OneViewTMsystem. It’s quite an honour to be selected to be involved in such an important project and it is recognition of the high performance of our systems in other prisons in Australia and New Zealand.”



The Grafton security system will be the 29thtime that Saab Australia has supplied critical infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand.