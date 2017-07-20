© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

New CFO for Kongsberg

Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø is appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

Skalleberg Ingerø joins Kongsberg from the position of CFO of Telenor Digital Businesses. Prior to her current position, Skalleberg Ingerø was CFO of Telenor Norway and she has previously held the position of CFO and head of investor relations at Komplett ASA and as auditor at Nordea and KPMG.



- I am very pleased that Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø has accepted the position of CFO of Kongsberg. She holds both solid professional and broad management experience, and combined with her many years of experience as CFO from public listed companies this makes her well qualified for the task, says Geir Håøy, CEO and President of Kongsberg.



- I look forward to taking on new and exciting tasks as CFO of Kongsberg. Kongsberg has a proud industrial history and is today a solid technology company well positioned for the future. As CFO and part of the corporate management team I look forward to meet new colleagues and to contribute to the further development of the company, says assuming CFO Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø.



Skalleberg Ingerø assumes the position upon further agreement. Interim CFO Harald Aarø will continue in the position until Skalleberg Ingerø assumes the position.