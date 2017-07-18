© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | July 18, 2017
SCR thyristor capable of handling 600V 40Arms and 150°C junction temperature
Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 40A standard high-temperature silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) thyristors that are ideal for use as switches for rectifier and phase control applications such as voltage regulator, heating and motor speed controls.
This is a product release announcement by Littelfuse. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new SJxx40x Series is the first SCR thyristor from Littelfuse capable of handling 600V, 40Arms and junction temperatures up to 150°C.
The SJxx40x Series is designed to prevent the overheating and thermal runaway problems SCRs can experience due to an application’s limited cooling capability or occasional overload situation. They are designed to trigger with just a few milli-amps of current at less than 1.5V potential.
Typical applications for SJxx40x Series SCR Thyristors are rectifiers in a variety of end uses including AC solid-state switches, industrial power tools, exercise equipment, white goods and commercial appliances.
“Designers who once had to deal with limited cooling capabilities can now take advantage of an SCR Thyristor with the ability to operate at higher temperatures, which minimizes the risk of an uncontrolled temperature increase in challenging applications,” said Koichiro Yoshimoto, business development manager at Littelfuse. “Switching to the new SJxx40x Series will make it possible to handle more current or use a smaller heat sink to handle the same power.”
SJxx40x Series SCR Thyristors offer these key benefits:
The SJxx40x Series is available in either TO-220AB (non-isolated) or TO-263 (D2-Pak) packaging in quantities of 500, with 50 per tube. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.
- Capable of handling high load current and occasional overloads under limited cooling conditions due to high junction temperature (TJ) of 150°C.
- Available in both TO-220AB and TO-263 packages to support flexible mounting options for easier device design.
- High on-state current (IT) of 40Arms allows the SJxx40X to handle higher load currents.
- High rate of voltage change over time (dv/dt) enables the SJxx40X to tolerate more line noise and surge often found in commercial AC lines.
