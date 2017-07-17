© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | July 17, 2017
Safran invests in Cailabs
Safran placed an equity investment in Cailabs. Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a spin-off from the Kastler Brossel Laboratory (a joint research unit between the Ecole Normale Supérieure, Pierre et Marie Curie University and French national scientific research agency CNRS), specialized in quantum physics and optics.
Cailabs has developed a patented disruptive technology, called Multi Plane Light Conversion, based on the manipulation of light. The company designs and sells photonic products, including components, modules and subassemblies for the telecommunications and industrial laser markets. Cailabs has already developed two main applications: spatial multiplexing for telecommunication networks (very-high-speed long-range networks, and short-range multimode fiber networks), and for high-power industrial lasers, used for welding, cutting, surface treatment and additive manufacturing.
"The growing need for data transmissions means an increase in the complexity, cost and weight of aircraft wiring systems," explains Alain Sauret, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Electrical & Power, the world leader in aircraft wiring. "The development of very-high-speed capabilities is the inevitable solution to optimize aircraft onboard networks. Safran Electrical & Power is working with Cailabs on optical fibers based development projects withfor next generation wiring systems, with several potential business cases under consideration."
After seed investment of EUR 3.5 million from early stage funds such as Innovacom and Starquest, along with business angels, Safran led a new round of financing of EUR 5 million, subscribed by Safran Corporate Ventures and existing shareholders. This round enables the company to bolster its industrial and commercial development, and support international expansion.
"Cailabs forecasts a very strong growth from now to 2020 because of its very innovative solutions to critical industrial problems, validated by several proofs of concept in different sectors," said Eric Dalbiès, Safran Executive Vice President for Strategy and M&A, and Chairman of Safran Corporate Ventures. "In addition to the company's priority on telecommunications sector, Cailabs has sterling opportunities in several of Safran's core business activities, especially aircraft wiring and industrial lasers applications. The stake acquired by Safran Corporate Ventures will help accelerate developments in those areas."
