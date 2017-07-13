© kritchanut dreamstime.com

NSP has sold Zhunan Fab

Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP), a Taiwanese integrated PV solution provider, has sold its Zhunan Fab to Maxchip Electronics Corporation through the open bidding process.

NSP Zhunan Fab was obtained through the merger with DelSolar Co. Ltd. Back in 2013. The Fab was original used for manufacturing multicrystalline solar cells and modules. However, in responding to the company’s business transformation of exiting multicrystalline solar cell market and focusing on monocrystalline PERC product, lowering operating expense and activating idle assets, NSP has gained Board approval earlier to sell Zhunan Fab through open bidding, the company informs via a press release.



After selling Zhunan Fab, NSP’s Taiwan manufacturing sites will be centralized in Hsinchu Science Park and Tainan Technology Industrial Park and focusing on manufacturing high efficiency solar cells and modules. According to the company the transaction will help NSP to activate idle assets, increase cash inflow, and strengthen the balance sheet to expedite the emersion of business transformation benefit.



The total transaction amount is near NTD 1,252 million (roughly USD 41.1 million).