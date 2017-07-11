© evertiq

Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye get a green light in Germany

the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) and the Austrian Bundeswettbewerbsbehörde (Federal Competition Authority), have each approved Inte’s proposed acquisition of Mobileye N.V.

The approval from the German Bundeskartellamt and the Austrian Bundeswettbewerbsbehörde satisfies a condition to the closing of the previously announced all cash tender offer by Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye.



Completion of the tender offer remains subject to additional conditions.