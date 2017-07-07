© HMD Global / Zeiss

Nokia smartphones and Zeiss optics

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Zeiss signed an exclusive partnership. This long-term agreement builds on the shared history and expertise between Zeiss and Nokia smartphones.

Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global: “Collaborating with Zeiss is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we’re delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.”



Dr. Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of Zeiss Group: “The collaboration of HMD Global with Zeiss for Nokia smartphones will again enhance consumers’ holistic imaging experience based on excellence and innovation. Our partnership is built on a solid foundation. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of sophisticated smartphone imaging.”