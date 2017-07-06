© molex

Second Generation HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets

Single-layer, silicone-based sheets stretch, wrap, bend to suppress radiated emissions in high performance cables and high frequency devices up to 40 GHz

This is a product release announcement by Molex. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, has launched the next generation of high-performance HOZOX HF2 EMI (electromagnetic interference) Noise Absorption Sheets designed to wrap around cable and other high frequency devices. The pliable composite sheets feature magnetic and conductive properties that provide superior EMI noise absorption performance up to 40 GHz.



“A growing number of higher frequency electronic applications require noise absorption,” says Takuto Ueda, global product manager, Molex. “HOZOX HF2 EMI effectively attenuate broadband radiated EMI for optimal performance of cables and devices.”



The second generation of HOZOX from Molex exhibit excellent EMI noise reduction in a wide frequency band. The magnetic filler enables suppression of low frequency electromagnetic energy, while the conductive filler suppresses high frequency electromagnetic energy. The sheets are compliant with UL 94V-0 safety standards.



The silicone-based material used in the product provides superior flexibility to conform, stretch and wrap around high performance cables and other uniquely shaped high frequency equipment. Adhesive only on one side of the single-layer construction sheets enables easier operator assembly when compared with dual layer absorption sheets.



This product is suitable for a wide range of applications, including data/telecom high-speed I/O connectors, high-performance cables, high-speed hubs, switches, servers, medical flat panel flexible cables, radiological equipment, aerospace, transportation equipment, and industrial equipment, among others.



“We have made it easier for Molex customers to improve product performance—just stretch, wrap, bend the new solution to suppress unwanted radiated emissions,” adds Ueda.



For more information about Molex HOZOX HF2 EMI noise absorption sheets, please visit www.molex.com/link/hozox.html.