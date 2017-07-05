© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | July 05, 2017
SMD solid-state fuse for the most demanding applications
SCHURTER's new High Current Fuse, HCF, is an extremely robust SMD fuse, designed using solid-state / thin-film technology. The HCF is especially suited for use in particularly harsh applications, where the reliable interrupt of high currents is critical.
This is a product release announcement by Schurter. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
SCHURTER's experience, acquired from the development of solid-state fuses for the space industry, and the cooperation with ESA, have led to the development of the HCF. The new HCF has a similar structure as the two ESA-certified types SCHURTER MGA-S and HCSF. Fuses used in Space applications meet the most rigorous performance requirements, with only the most advanced, most reliable technologies available. However, the intensive screening of each individual fuse, which is essential requirement for space applications, is not necessary with the HCF for non-Space applications. This leads to a substantial reduction in the cost per fuse.
Solid state / thin film
In contrast to conventional fuses with a melting wire, the HCF has a metallic thin film layer. With this manufacturing technique, a metal layer is applied in conjunction with a so-called sputter. The two form on a glass substrate in an exact micrometer thickness. The resulting fuse element is enclosed with a ceramic housing, that guarantees the necessary stability and interrupt capacity. No harmful substances escape in solid or gaseous form during cutoff of the fuse. This technology also makes the SCHURTER HCF completely impermeable to potting compound, which can be used to achieve a hermetic seal e.g. for use in intrinsically safe applications according to ATEX and IECEx requirements.
High breaking capacity
The SCHURTER HCF has a high breaking capacity of up to 1000 A at 125 VAC resp. 125 VDC with fast response. It covers a rated current range from 5 A to 15 A.
Application areas
Due to its robust design, the HCF fuse is particularly suited for applications which offer high reliability under particularly difficult conditions (thermal and mechanical shock, cycle endurance, etc.). Examples of possible applications: ATEX- and offshore oil and gas applications, equipment operated in sub-arctic regions, aviation electronics, and certain medical technology, where robust and space saving fuse performance is required. The temperature from -50 °C to 125 °C, as well as a vibration resistance – tested up to 1600g – make the HCF ideal for the most demanding high-performance applications under the most adverse conditions.
Solid state / thin film
In contrast to conventional fuses with a melting wire, the HCF has a metallic thin film layer. With this manufacturing technique, a metal layer is applied in conjunction with a so-called sputter. The two form on a glass substrate in an exact micrometer thickness. The resulting fuse element is enclosed with a ceramic housing, that guarantees the necessary stability and interrupt capacity. No harmful substances escape in solid or gaseous form during cutoff of the fuse. This technology also makes the SCHURTER HCF completely impermeable to potting compound, which can be used to achieve a hermetic seal e.g. for use in intrinsically safe applications according to ATEX and IECEx requirements.
High breaking capacity
The SCHURTER HCF has a high breaking capacity of up to 1000 A at 125 VAC resp. 125 VDC with fast response. It covers a rated current range from 5 A to 15 A.
Application areas
Due to its robust design, the HCF fuse is particularly suited for applications which offer high reliability under particularly difficult conditions (thermal and mechanical shock, cycle endurance, etc.). Examples of possible applications: ATEX- and offshore oil and gas applications, equipment operated in sub-arctic regions, aviation electronics, and certain medical technology, where robust and space saving fuse performance is required. The temperature from -50 °C to 125 °C, as well as a vibration resistance – tested up to 1600g – make the HCF ideal for the most demanding high-performance applications under the most adverse conditions.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments