Nokia appoints Samsung executive to head Technologies
Nokia has appointed Gregory Lee as President of Nokia Technologies and as member of the Group Leadership team, with immediate effect.
Lee joins Nokia after a 13-year career at Samsung Electronics, where he most recently served as President and CEO, Samsung Electronics, North America.
"We have chosen the right leader to take Nokia Technologies forward at a time of renewed excitement about the Nokia brand around the world," said Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. "Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond."
"I am excited by the opportunity to lead Nokia Technologies," said Lee. "The Nokia Technologies team has produced innovative products and solutions in dynamic, high growth segments of the consumer technology market, and I am honored to be in a position to help build on this success in the future."
