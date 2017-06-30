© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Dialog adds an additional USD 15M to Energous investment

Dialog Semiconductor adds further to strategic investment in Energous and has entered into an agreement to make an additional USD 15 million payment.

Dialog began its partnership with Energous in November 2016 with the announcement of a USD 10 million investment and entry into an exclusive component supplier agreement for Energous’ WattUp ICs.



“Dialog believes that there is a large demand for completely untethered wireless charging, as more consumer electronics manufacturers seek to add new capabilities to their devices to differentiate themselves,” said Mark Tyndall, Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy, Dialog. “Our joint focus is now on supporting our customers around the world to bring their WattUp-enabled products to the mass market, while pushing the boundaries of wireless charging’s possibilities.”



“This increased investment from Dialog is a testament to the synergies generated from the partnership between the global leader in power management and our market leading power at a distance RF wireless charging expertise,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. “We have already seen numerous benefits from our relationship, including new products that we’ve brought to market together, and we have leveraged their sales channel and strategic relationships to create market awareness around our joint concept of a wire-free future.”