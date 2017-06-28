© Noliac

GB Inspection picks European over Chinese supplier

UK-based sensor manufacturer GB Inspection Systems Ltd have chosen to change from their Chinese supplier to Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, due to shorter delivery time.

GB Inspection Systems Ltd designs and manufactures a wide range of transducers for non-destructive testing. For all these products, they need piezoelectric components.



Neil Smith, General Manager at GB Inspection, explains:



- We purchase a high number of piezoelectric components of various size and shapes. For several years, we have used a Chinese supplier. However, we have concluded that the delivery time from China is just too long for us. Noliac have a much shorter delivery time, which makes the planning easier for us. They can supply the components in the sizes and with the specifications we need, and they are able to have a stock of the products we require, so that we can order them with short notice.



- Responsiveness is very important for us. We often get orders with short deadlines, so when we have a request for our suppliers, we want a fast reply, in order to plan our production accordingly. It is equally important that we can just pick up the phone and talk to a sales or technical representative that we know and who knows our requirements. We are very happy with the personal service provided by Noliac.