German Cartel Office sides with ASML

ASML has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of a 24.9 percent minority stake in Carl Zeiss SMT.

The transaction was initially announced on November 3, 2016.



ASML obtained merger clearance from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), the Korea Fair Trade Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. All conditions to close the transaction have now been fulfilled and ASML expects to close the transaction before the end of the second quarter of 2017.