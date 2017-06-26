© Marvell Products | June 26, 2017
Industry’s first Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p combo solutions
Marvell extends a complete product portfolio of Ethernet and wireless automotive connectivity solutions with fourth generation family of wireless SoCs enabling advanced infotainment, telematics and Wi-Fi gateways for the connected car.
This is a product release announcement by Marvell. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Marvell, a leader in storage, networking, and connectivity semiconductor solutions, today announced the 88W8987xA, the world’s first automotive-grade system-on-chip (SoC) to integrate the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) capabilities. This highly sophisticated wireless combo chip brings an industry-best solution for in-car Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11p.
Today’s connected cars have an unprecedented need for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), secure telematics, in-car wireless gateways, and enhanced safety capabilities are dramatically increasing costs and complexity across every automotive segment. Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible solutions enables car manufacturers to simplify wireless enablement and quickly offer market-leading capabilities to their customers. Built on Marvell’s experience in delivering reliable, robust and secure automotive technology, the fourth generation of wireless combo solutions has been feature-optimized for the automotive market and meets the highest quality AEC-Q100 grade 2 standards.
“Today’s automobiles demand new levels of performance, safety, and reliability and their owners expect the latest wireless features. Marvell’s 88W8987xA provides the industry’s most advanced single-chip solution to accelerate and simplify large-scale automotive deployment of the features customers expect in their connected cars,” said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.
The 88W8987xA family of wireless products complements our previously announced 88Q2112 automotive Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceiver to provide a complete wired and wireless connectivity solution for the connected car. The 88Q2112 enables 1000BASE-T1 gigabit Ethernet over a single twisted pair copper cable, making it an ideal, lightweight solution for distributing HD video, audio and voice for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and IVI applications.
Christian Kim, senior analyst, IHS Markit says: “The development of Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions represents important progress for the automotive industry. With today’s automobiles becoming increasingly complex, Marvell’s new portfolio could go a long way to standardizing the development of connected cars – simplifying integration processes and helping to reduce costs.*”
In addition to supporting the growing needs of IVI and emerging screen projection technologies, the 88W8987xA’s 802.11p features will enable a new era of safety and autonomous driving by supporting pending National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) requirements. The 88W8987xA is also the first wireless combo solution supporting Bluetooth 5 including Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc which will enable new and exciting use-models for automakers with wearables and phones to support new access, personalization and car location services.
The 88W8987xA provides flexibility for system design and is interoperable with a wide selection of host SoCs, hardware HSMs, WAVE (1609.x) stacks and operating systems. 88W8987xA drivers are readily available for the Android™ platform, Linux® and QNX®.
The 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions include:
Today’s connected cars have an unprecedented need for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), secure telematics, in-car wireless gateways, and enhanced safety capabilities are dramatically increasing costs and complexity across every automotive segment. Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible solutions enables car manufacturers to simplify wireless enablement and quickly offer market-leading capabilities to their customers. Built on Marvell’s experience in delivering reliable, robust and secure automotive technology, the fourth generation of wireless combo solutions has been feature-optimized for the automotive market and meets the highest quality AEC-Q100 grade 2 standards.
“Today’s automobiles demand new levels of performance, safety, and reliability and their owners expect the latest wireless features. Marvell’s 88W8987xA provides the industry’s most advanced single-chip solution to accelerate and simplify large-scale automotive deployment of the features customers expect in their connected cars,” said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.
The 88W8987xA family of wireless products complements our previously announced 88Q2112 automotive Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceiver to provide a complete wired and wireless connectivity solution for the connected car. The 88Q2112 enables 1000BASE-T1 gigabit Ethernet over a single twisted pair copper cable, making it an ideal, lightweight solution for distributing HD video, audio and voice for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and IVI applications.
Christian Kim, senior analyst, IHS Markit says: “The development of Marvell’s 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions represents important progress for the automotive industry. With today’s automobiles becoming increasingly complex, Marvell’s new portfolio could go a long way to standardizing the development of connected cars – simplifying integration processes and helping to reduce costs.*”
In addition to supporting the growing needs of IVI and emerging screen projection technologies, the 88W8987xA’s 802.11p features will enable a new era of safety and autonomous driving by supporting pending National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) requirements. The 88W8987xA is also the first wireless combo solution supporting Bluetooth 5 including Bluetooth Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc which will enable new and exciting use-models for automakers with wearables and phones to support new access, personalization and car location services.
The 88W8987xA provides flexibility for system design and is interoperable with a wide selection of host SoCs, hardware HSMs, WAVE (1609.x) stacks and operating systems. 88W8987xA drivers are readily available for the Android™ platform, Linux® and QNX®.
The 88W8987xA family of footprint-compatible wireless solutions include:
- 802.11ac + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987A)
- 802.11p + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987PA)
- Switchable 802.11ac/802.11p + Qualified Bluetooth 5 Functionality (88W8987SA)
- Bluetooth 5.0 Support: Bluetooth® Low Energy Angle of Arrival and Departure (AoA/AoD) and 802.11mc for multi-modal enhanced intelligent distance and location detection for the automotive market
- 802.11p: WAVE (1609.x) stack independence
- Wi-Fi: 1x1 802.11ac Wave 2; MU-MIMO; Virtual dual-MAC
- Multiple Coexistence Mechanisms ensure optimized performance in various applications: Bluetooth 5 and WLAN Coexistence – Physically & Logically Optimized and Self-Managed; WLAN and LTE/LTE-A Coexistence – Logically Optimized via Mobile Wireless Coexistence Interface
- Integrated power amplifiers that operate at AEC-Q100 Grade 2 temperatures (-40°C to +105°C) degrees providing the highest levels of integration while still allowing for the use of external amplifiers for ultimate system flexibility in higher power systems.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments