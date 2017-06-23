© stmicroelectronics Products | June 23, 2017
Surface-mount intelligent low-power modules from STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics has added five space-saving surface-mount intelligent power modules (IPM) to its SLLIMM™-nano family, giving the choice of IGBT or MOSFET outputs for in-motor or other space-constrained drives all the way from very low power ratings up to 100W.
The new modules deliver high conduction and switching efficiency, especially in hard-switching circuits at frequencies up to 20kHz. The integrated gate-driver circuitry is engineered to minimize electromagnetic emissions (EMI) by managing switching voltage and current slopes (dV/dt, di/dt). The thermally efficient package enhances reliability and allows heatsink-free design, while 2.7mm creepage and 2.0mm clearance ensure safety isolation within the compact dual-inline SMD footprint. The module pin configuration is optimized to simplify circuit-board layout.
A wide range of domestic and industrial appliances, such as small fans, roller shutters, refrigerator compressors, dishwashers, draining and recirculation pumps, and general low-power motor drives, can benefit from the small size, high energy efficiency, excellent reliability, and safe, low-noise performance of ST’s new IPMs.
Extra features integrated alongside the gate driver and 500V MOSFET or 600V IGBT/freewheel-diode array include an uncommitted operational amplifier and a comparator that let designers implement advanced current sensing and over-current protection with minimal external components. Smart shutdown with high-speed fault detection, interlocking, and under-voltage lockout are all built-in, and integrated bootstrap diodes simplify powering the module’s gate-control circuitry.
The new SLLIMM -nano power modules, comprising the STIPNS1M50T-H, STIPNS2M50T-H, STIPNS2M50-H, STGIPNS3H60T-H, and STGIPNS3HD60-H, provide a choice of 1A, 2A, or 3A current rating (at 25°C). All are packaged as NSDIP-26L fully-molded dual-inline surface-mount devices. Engineering samples are available now and volume production will commence in Q4 2017. Pricing starts at $5 for 1000 pieces of the STIPNS1M50T-H.
