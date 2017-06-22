© thales (illustration purpose only)

Thales and Reliance Defense on Indian JV

Thales and Reliance Defence Limited plan an Indian Joint Venture with the proposed shareholding of 49 and 51 percent respectively.

Leveraging Thales offset commitment as part of Rafale Contract, the JV is to develop Indian capabilities to integrate and maintain Radar and Electronic Warfare sensors. The JV will develop skills and activity in the Special Economic Zone of Mihan-Nagpur together with an Indian supply chain for the manufacturing of microwave technologies and high performance airborne electronics.



Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO, Thales, said: “We are delighted to seal this strategic collaboration with Reliance Defence Limited. This JV resonates with our strategy to strengthen our industrial footprint in the country by building collaborations with the Indian industry. It reaffirms our commitment to India, and our active contribution to “Make in India”.



Anil Ambani, Chairman Reliance Group said: “The Strategic Partnership with Global leader Thales is another major milestone in our march towards best in the class manufacturing at support facilities for Military hardware in India. Reliance is committed to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives of the Government and will continue to remain in the fore front, partnering with the best in the World.”