New Swedish contract for Data Respons

Norwegian Data Respons has received orders of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.56 million) from a customer within industrial automation (Smart Factory).

The order comprise smart solutions embedded in the customers' industrial products offered in several vertical markets. The deliveries will be carried out during 2017.



"Sweden is by far the largest market in the Nordic region, and we keep adding Swedish Blue-chip corporations on our customer list. We experience a higher R&D activity among our customers, based on an increased focus on automation and digitalisation going forward," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.