Arrow optimises workflow with the help of a drone

Arrow Electronics has deployed its Lean and Six Sigma drone project at its two primary distribution centers in Hong Kong and Malaysia, in a bid to optimise supply chain infrastructure and warehouse management in the Asia-Pacific region.

Arrow's drone project combines drone technology, proprietary video technology and a rapid-improvement methodology to observe Arrow's warehouse operations from a birds-eye view and effectively identify areas for continuous improvement.



"Arrow manages one of the most complex supply chain networks in technology sector. We are always on the lookout for new and innovative ways to advance our supply chain and logistics capabilities, bringing the best-in-class warehouse management services to customers and suppliers in the region," said Simon Yu, president of Arrow's Asia-Pacific components business.



By using DJI's smart drone – Phantom 4 – the drone project has already increased the efficiency of targeted processes by 82 percent and eliminated more than 6.5 million walking steps in warehouse processes since its first launch in late December last year.