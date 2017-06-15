© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | June 15, 2017
UMC’s CEO to retire
Semiconductor foundry UMC (United Microelectronics Corp.) has appointed senior vice presidents SC Chien and Jason Wang as co-presidents of the company, following Po-Wen Yen’s retirement as UMC CEO.
The co-presidents are collectively accountable for the overall performance of UMC, and will report to Chairman Stan Hung directly. The transition will become effective immediately.
“Co-presidents Chien and Wang bring complimentary experience and capabilities to enable UMC to have the best minds committed to our most critical decisions and execution ability,” said Chairman Hung. “With their respective roles clearly defined, I anticipate a very smooth transition as we enter the next stage of UMC’s growth. Our priorities going forward will include a high degree of customer focus, consistent operational excellence, clear investment strategy, and maximizing shareholder value.”
SC Chien will focus on the core manufacturing and technology aspects of UMC including R&D and operations. He joined UMC in 1989, and throughout his 28 years at UMC, he has led multiple functions within the company, among others ATD (advanced technology development), STD (specialty technology development) and CE (customer engineering).
Jason Wang will focus on the business aspects of UMC, including corporate strategy & planning, sales & marketing, and customer engineering. Mr. Wang joined UMC as vice president of Corporate Marketing in 2008. From 2009 to 2014, he served as president of UMC-USA responsible for UMC North American business. Most recently, he was senior vice president in charge of Worldwide Sales and Corporate Marketing.
CEO Yen commented, “It has been a rewarding opportunity to have helped UMC evolve during my five years as the company’s CEO. I am honored to have worked with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of executives and managers to bring benefits to UMC and its customers, and firmly believe in the company’s positive direction going forward. I have worked closely with Mr. Chien and Mr. Wang for many years, and am convinced in their ability to lead UMC to new heights as co-presidents.”
