© Thinfilm

Thinfilm’s new high-volume plant in Silicon Valley now operational

Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, announces that the fab at its new Junction Avenue facility is now operational and that the first product lots have shipped.

The milestone coincides with Thinfilm’s grand opening event at the former Qualcomm-owned site.



In October of 2016, the Norwegian company officially announced that it had leased the property at Junction Avenue for 12 years from Lowe Enterprises Investors and its joint venture partner, Vista Investment Group. Over several months, Thinfilm transitioned its sheet-based manufacturing operation from its former Zanker Road facility to the new site, and employees officially moved in on April 24.



Thinfilm’s manufacturing team has been actively ramping up the new fab and, as of June 15, all of the processing tools have been recommissioned, the cleanroom modifications have been completed – with resumption of 24/7 operations.



The tool redundancy matches the sheet-based expansion initiated at the Zanker Road site, which equates to 40 million units of NFC die front-end capacity annually, and over 60 million units of EAS die front-end capacity annually. EAS volumes will be supplemented by the start of roll-based manufacturing by the end of 2017, which is on schedule.



“Scaling our NFC manufacturing capabilities to ultra-high volumes is a critical step in meeting the growing demand we see among today’s leading consumer brands. Our new roll-to-roll manufacturing line – and the state-of-the-art fab that houses it – will enable us to do just that,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “Thinfilm is proud to bring silicon and manufacturing back to Silicon Valley, and we look forward to providing our innovative NFC solutions to many more customers around the globe.”