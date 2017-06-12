© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | June 12, 2017
Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications
Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and reduce power dissipation by 50% with the MAX14819 dual-channel, IO-Link master transceiver from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
This is a product release announcement by Maxim Integrated. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Today’s fanless programmable logic controller (PLC) and IO-Link gateway systems must dissipate large amounts of power depending on IO configuration (IO-Link, digital input/output, analog input/output). As these PLCs evolve into new Industrial 4.0 smart factories, special attention must be considered to achieve smarter, faster, and lower power solutions while also meeting IO-Link and standard IO (SIO) compliance.
Maxim continues to provide a portfolio of advanced factory automation solutions that creates pathways toward achieving Industry 4.0. The unique architecture of the MAX14819 dissipates 50% less heat compared to other IO-Link Master solutions and is fully compatible in all modes for IO-Link and SIO compliance. Robust L+ supply controllers with settable current limiting and reverse voltage/current protection help ensure robust communications with the lowest power consumption. With just one microcontroller, the integrated framer/universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UART) enables the most scalable and cost-effective architecture while enabling the industry’s fastest cycle times (up to 400 microseconds) and reducing latency. The MAX14819 is available in a 48-pin (7mm x 7mm) TQFN package and operates over the -40-degree Celsius to +125-degree Celsius temperature range. Applications include IO-Link master systems and IO-Link gateways.
Key Advantages
“As a member of the IO-Link Consortium and the Japanese PROFIBUS Organization, products like Maxim’s new IO-Link transceiver demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to provide customers with high-performing, ultra-low power solutions for the industrial market,” said Timothy Leung, Executive Business Manager of Industrial & Healthcare at Maxim Integrated. “The MAX14819 enhances Maxim’s IO-Link technology portfolio to advance the concept of flexible manufacturing and improve both factory throughput and operational efficiency.”
Availability and Pricing
Maxim continues to provide a portfolio of advanced factory automation solutions that creates pathways toward achieving Industry 4.0. The unique architecture of the MAX14819 dissipates 50% less heat compared to other IO-Link Master solutions and is fully compatible in all modes for IO-Link and SIO compliance. Robust L+ supply controllers with settable current limiting and reverse voltage/current protection help ensure robust communications with the lowest power consumption. With just one microcontroller, the integrated framer/universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UART) enables the most scalable and cost-effective architecture while enabling the industry’s fastest cycle times (up to 400 microseconds) and reducing latency. The MAX14819 is available in a 48-pin (7mm x 7mm) TQFN package and operates over the -40-degree Celsius to +125-degree Celsius temperature range. Applications include IO-Link master systems and IO-Link gateways.
Key Advantages
- Low Power Dissipation: Low on-resistance, low supply current, and optimized current limiter architecture for significantly lower power consumption
- High Performance: Integrated internal framer/UART enables the most flexible architecture while still achieving the fastest cycle times to achieve the lowest bill of materials (BOM) cost by eliminating the UART dependency from the microcontroller
- Robust: 65V absolute maximum ratings and reverse polarity protection help to meet full compliance with IO-Link (1.1.2) and SIO (IEC61131-2, IEC61131-9) modes; also operates with NPN type sensors
“As a member of the IO-Link Consortium and the Japanese PROFIBUS Organization, products like Maxim’s new IO-Link transceiver demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to provide customers with high-performing, ultra-low power solutions for the industrial market,” said Timothy Leung, Executive Business Manager of Industrial & Healthcare at Maxim Integrated. “The MAX14819 enhances Maxim’s IO-Link technology portfolio to advance the concept of flexible manufacturing and improve both factory throughput and operational efficiency.”
Availability and Pricing
- The MAX14819 is available for $6.03 (1000-up, FOB USA) at Maxim’s website and select authorized distributors
- An evaluation kit is available for $99: MAX14819EVKIT
- The MAXREFDES145# reference design is available: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAXREFDES145
- Find more information about MAX14819: https://www.maximintegrated.com/products/MAX14819
- Watch a video about Maxim’s dual IO-Link master transceiver: https://www.maximintegrated.com/en/design/videos.html/vd_5456073262001
- Download a hi-res image of MAX14819: http://bit.ly/MAX14819_Image
- Download a block diagram of MAX14819: http://bit.ly/MAX14819_Block_Diagram
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments