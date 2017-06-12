Robust communications with 50% lower power for Industry 4.0 applications

© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

Designers of Industry 4.0 applications can now achieve robust communications and reduce power dissipation by 50% with the MAX14819 dual-channel, IO-Link master transceiver from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Key Advantages

Low Power Dissipation: Low on-resistance, low supply current, and optimized current limiter architecture for significantly lower power consumption

High Performance: Integrated internal framer/UART enables the most flexible architecture while still achieving the fastest cycle times to achieve the lowest bill of materials (BOM) cost by eliminating the UART dependency from the microcontroller

Robust: 65V absolute maximum ratings and reverse polarity protection help to meet full compliance with IO-Link (1.1.2) and SIO (IEC61131-2, IEC61131-9) modes; also operates with NPN type sensors

Availability and Pricing

Today’s fanless programmable logic controller (PLC) and IO-Link gateway systems must dissipate large amounts of power depending on IO configuration (IO-Link, digital input/output, analog input/output). As these PLCs evolve into new Industrial 4.0 smart factories, special attention must be considered to achieve smarter, faster, and lower power solutions while also meeting IO-Link and standard IO (SIO) compliance.Maxim continues to provide a portfolio of advanced factory automation solutions that creates pathways toward achieving Industry 4.0. The unique architecture of the MAX14819 dissipates 50% less heat compared to other IO-Link Master solutions and is fully compatible in all modes for IO-Link and SIO compliance. Robust L+ supply controllers with settable current limiting and reverse voltage/current protection help ensure robust communications with the lowest power consumption. With just one microcontroller, the integrated framer/universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter (UART) enables the most scalable and cost-effective architecture while enabling the industry’s fastest cycle times (up to 400 microseconds) and reducing latency. The MAX14819 is available in a 48-pin (7mm x 7mm) TQFN package and operates over the -40-degree Celsius to +125-degree Celsius temperature range. Applications include IO-Link master systems and IO-Link gateways.“Maxim’s experience with implementing IO-Link into their products brings a powerful presence in our efforts to further adopt this technology in the market,” said Mr. Shinichi Motoyoshi, Chairman of Japanese PROFIBUS Organization. “With the recent launch of Japan’s IO-Link community this past April and significant growth in this market, Maxim’s new product announcement is very timely.”“As a member of the IO-Link Consortium and the Japanese PROFIBUS Organization, products like Maxim’s new IO-Link transceiver demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to provide customers with high-performing, ultra-low power solutions for the industrial market,” said Timothy Leung, Executive Business Manager of Industrial & Healthcare at Maxim Integrated. “The MAX14819 enhances Maxim’s IO-Link technology portfolio to advance the concept of flexible manufacturing and improve both factory throughput and operational efficiency.”