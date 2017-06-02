© jirsak dreamstime.com

Murata acquires ID-Solutions in Italy

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. acquired Parma-based ID-Solutions S.r.l., an Italian RFID system integrator providing added value traceability solutions.

ID-Solutions is a spin-off company of the University of Parma, a charter technology partner of RFID Lab Parma and specializes in providing RFID solutions for supply chains with a focus on the retail, food, and healthcare industries.



ID-Solutions S.r.l. - established in 2004 - is headquartered in Parma (Italy) with a headcount of 12 will join Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and its approximately 60'000 global staff.