© kentoh dreamstime.com Business | June 01, 2017
TeraRecon acquires McCoy Medical Technologies
TeraRecon acquires machine learning company, McCoy Medical Technologies and spins out a new AI platform company aimed at simplifying access and use of 3rd party computer vision and artificial intelligence applications.
Initially called WIA Corporation, a new company has been formed to provide simplified access to artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms with a focus on integrations that connect the work of individual end users, machine learning researchers, open source organizations and diagnostic imaging companies. The company’s products include a developer platform and a vendor neutral API interface for integration partners designed to streamline the distribution and hospital implementation of evidence-based practices and trained machine learning algorithms. The McCoy platform allows users anywhere to access cloud-based algorithms without requiring access to the algorithm code or training data to protect PHI and developer intellectual property.
As part of the transaction, the new independent company retains the McCoy Medical advisory board, including three imaging informatics experts: Dr. Eliot Siegel, Dr. Paul Chang and Dr. Khan Siddiqui.
Jeff Sorenson, TeraRecon President and CEO, said “The new company’s platform is open to everyone, from individual physician-inventors, to research institutions, and the world’s largest PACS vendors alike. Together, this new company becomes a catalyst to join the various AI communities together.” He continued, “Our goal is to incubate and accelerate a new kind of AI platform that allows a proven algorithm to be productized in 20 minutes.”
Misha Herscu, McCoy CEO, commented, “This transaction results in a company with a unique combination of technology, healthcare-specific expertise and commercial reach. We look forward to meeting with potential collaborators and partners at SIIM17 and introducing these new possibilities.”
