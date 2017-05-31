© Qualcomm © Apple © Esin Terzioglu LinkedIn Business | May 31, 2017
Esin Terzioglu: From Qualcomm to Apple
Cupertino-based Tech-giant Apple has hired former Qualcomm VP Engineering Esin Terzioglu.
Terzioglu had worked at Qualcomm since 2009. Before Qualcomm, he was the cofounder, CTO and CFO of Novelics, a provider of memory intellectual property that was acquired by Mentor Graphics.
The move has gone virtually unnoticed (up until now). First noted by Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research, from a LinkedIn post, it has quickly made the rounds in other media outlets (including this one now). While the original LinkedIn post appears to no longer be active, Shah's Twitter account of the entry is.
"After an amazing ~8 years at Qualcomm, it is time for me to move on to my next adventure," Terzioglu wrote on LinkedIn. "It has been my honor and privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated individuals at Qualcomm where we accomplished great feats as a team (10nm bring up was a doozy and the team did an amazing job bringing the first product to market!!!)."
"I feel privileged for the opportunity to continue my career at Apple," he continued. "Stay in touch."
Timing!— Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) May 28, 2017
Apple hires QCOM VP to continue to build its SOCs in-house.
Great hire for @Apple & a loss for @Qualcommhttps://t.co/MfR1JAUgbj pic.twitter.com/lonjWzatOW
