U.S. Navy awards Raytheon USD 28 million deal

The U.S. Navy has selected Raytheon to provide the new Variable Depth Sonar for the Littoral Combat Ship class.

The USD 27.9 million contract followed a study and product assessment phase during which Raytheon proved the solution's features and capabilities met all of the Navy's design and performance requirements.



"We leveraged decades of sonar systems expertise and our proven ability to innovate to create this groundbreaking technology," said Raytheon's Paul Ferraro, vice president of Integrated Defense Systems' Seapower Capability Systems business area. "Raytheon's reliable, cost-effective variable depth sonar will allow the Navy to rapidly introduce this new anti-submarine capability to meet the LCS mission."



Now under contract, Raytheon will advance its design to a full Pre-Production Test Article, expected to be complete in late 2018. The contract includes options for production which, if exercised, brings total contract value to more than USD 300 million.