© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Diebold Nixdorf prevails in patent infringement case

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a final ruling in favour of Diebold Nixdorf in its patent infringement case against Korea-based Nautilus Hyosung.

The ruling bars Hyosung from importing or installing a significant number of bank and retail grade automated teller machines (ATMs) in the United States because those products infringe Diebold's patents.



One patent relates to the design which allows for a more compact footprint of Diebold's ATMs. The other patent relates to Diebold's movable MICR-head, which reads checks processed through an ATM. After a full evidentiary hearing, the administrative law judge found that there is "strong circumstantial evidence that Hyosung had knowledge of Diebold's patented technology, copied it, and encouraged its customers to use it in an infringing way."



Several Nautilus Hyosung bank and retail grade ATMs are affected by this exclusion order, including the following: Halo II series; MX 5600 series; MX 5200 series; MX 7600 series; MX 7800 series; MX 8200 series; MX 8700 series and the MX 8800 series.



"This ruling confirms that Hyosung violated U.S. law by importing and selling products that infringe our patented technology," said Jonathan Leiken, senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Diebold Nixdorf. "Hyosung is now barred from importing the infringing technology into the United States and their days of copying Diebold innovations are over."



In addition, Diebold Nixdorf will continue to pursue its claim for damages against Hyosung before a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, based on Hyosung's infringement of Diebold's U.S. technology.