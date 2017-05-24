© Data Respons

Data Respons gets Swedish contract

Embedded specialist Data Respons has signed contract of SEK 13 million (EUR 1.3 million) with a customer within industrial automation.

The contract comprises smarter solutions embedded in the customers' industrial products offered in several vertical markets. The deliveries will be carried out during 2017.



- Sweden is the company's largest geographical segment with more than 50 % of the total turnover. The contract confirms the high activity level in the Swedish market and we expect the growth in Sweden to continue, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



Major trends with increased automation, industrial digitalisation (Industry 4.0) and IoT (Internet of Things) offer a strong potential for growth for Data Respons.