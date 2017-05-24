© ams_production Components | May 24, 2017
ams spends USD millions in Singapore
ams plans to expand its business in Singapore with a new manufacturing facility in Ang Mo Kio.
The new facility, scheduled to open in July 2017, will expand ams' capabilities for the production of advanced sensor solutions that are used in mobile applications. The company plans to spend several USD 100 million over time, investing in differentiating technologies, equipment and employees in the region.
Heptagon, which is a member of the ams Group, first started business operations in Singapore in 2007 at its original site in Defu Lane. ams also has intentions to expand in locations such as NanoSpace @ Tampines, where it plans to operate a fully automated clean room with state-of-the-art filter deposition technology for high-precision, best-in-class optical color sensors.
Mr Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant Managing Director of EDB said, “We welcome Heptagon, a member of the ams Group’s, expansion, along with ams’ planned state-of-the art sensor manufacturing facility in Tampines. It is a good example of component companies moving up the stack to develop system solutions. The capabilities and ecosystem we have built across different high-value manufacturing sectors, in this case, Precision Engineering and Electronics, put Singapore in a favorable position to capitalize on such developments.”
Mr. Alexander Everke, Chief Executive Officer of ams, said, “Thanks to Singapore’s pro-business environment, highly skilled workforce and geographical location, the decision to make this significant investment was straightforward. We have developed strong IP in Singapore and created unique processes that allow us to build sensing products that are second-to-none. I would like to thank the Singapore government and Economic Development Board (EDB) as well as Workforce Singapore (WSG) for their support, as we make this new commitment to our business operations in Singapore. With the rapid rise of inter-connected devices, ams is better positioned than it has ever been for growth. The new Ang Mo Kio facility forms a vital part of our long-term strategy to realize our business and growth objectives.”
