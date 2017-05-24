© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Amkor completes Nanium acquisition

Amkor Technology has completed the acquisition of Nanium S.A., a Portugal-based provider of wafer-level fan-out (WLFO) semiconductor packaging solutions.

“Amkor is a leader in wafer-level CSP and high-density integrated fan-out technologies,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “With the acquisition of Nanium, we will have an equally compelling value proposition in the low-density fan-out area. Nanium is widely viewed as the fan-out technology leader as well as a very capable manufacturer, having shipped more than one billion WLFO packages utilizing a state-of-the-art 300mm wafer-level packaging production line.”



Nanium employs approximately 650 people and is based in Porto, Portugal.