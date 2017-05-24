© otnaydur dreamstime.com

NXP licenses TMR sensor tech from Crocus

Crocus Technology has licensed advanced magnetic TMR technology to NXP Semiconductors for the development of the next generation of applications like Power steering and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC).

"As the industry steers towards higher energy/fuel efficiency, autonomous cars, and higher connectivity, we expect TMR magnetic sensors will play an increasingly important role in the development of smarter features and functionality," said Stephan zur Verth, Vice President Magnetic Sensors, NXP. "We are pleased to be working with Crocus Technology to develop the next generation sensor technology which could advance the automotive systems for years to come."



"Crocus is pleased to reach another key milestone in its TMR sensor technology roadmap," said Zack Deiri, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Crocus Technology. "This licensing agreement with NXP provides the means to enter the automotive market with a strong partner to enable next-generation sensory-solutions."



Crocus' TMR technology is a CMOS-based, robust magnetic technology capable of offering advantages in sensitivity, performance, power consumption, size and full integration with CMOS to create monolithic ICs.