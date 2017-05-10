© qorvo Products | May 10, 2017
Qorvo BAW accelerates 802.11ax transition
Qorvo®, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, continues to advance 802.11ax migration as customers implement its recently released portfolio of Wi-Fi front-end modules (FEMs).
This is a product release announcement by Qorvo. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The company’s new 2.4GHz and 5GHz FEMs, and bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters, provide the high throughput and extreme thermal efficiency that are central to high-density 802.11ax Wi-Fi connectivity.
Brad Shaffer, senior analyst, Mobile Devices & Networks at IHS Markit, said, “Qorvo’s Wi-Fi FEM and BAW filter products are examples of the RF components which will be required to enable the developing 802.11ax standard and help Wi-Fi manufacturers realize the benefits of increased capacity and broader coverage indicative of 802.11ax.”
James Klein, president, Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products, said, “Our customers are seeing firsthand how Qorvo technology is improving capacity and supporting multiple, high-performance Wi-Fi applications operating simultaneously in the same space. We are expanding our Wi-Fi portfolio across retail, enterprise, service provider and set-top-box markets, and will support the earliest market releases of 802.11ax solutions.”
The 802.11ax standard will deliver significantly greater capacity – which translates into more data, more devices and more services – over different frequency networks. In 2016, ABI Research forecast that 802.11ax will account for nearly 60 percent of the 21 billion Wi-Fi chipsets expected to ship by 2021.
The most recently introduced Qorvo Wi-Fi FEM family lays the foundation for 802.11ax with its support for 802.11ac and Wave 2 1024QAM. The 5GHz FEMs in the family offer more than 1.2 Gbps throughput per stream (with up to eight streams), the highest achievable data rate. These capabilities support the essential requirements of 802.11ax, such as multi-user multiple-input/multiple-output (MU-MIMO), extended range and high throughput, as well as denser-capacity Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) modulation. Qorvo’s BAW technology addresses thermal concerns, harmonic compliance and band-edge performance to enable broad power transmission across the full allocated spectrum. This enables maximum range and reliable throughput for Wi-Fi applications.
Detailed information about Qorvo Wi-Fi solutions is available on our wi-fi integrated modules page.
Brad Shaffer, senior analyst, Mobile Devices & Networks at IHS Markit, said, “Qorvo’s Wi-Fi FEM and BAW filter products are examples of the RF components which will be required to enable the developing 802.11ax standard and help Wi-Fi manufacturers realize the benefits of increased capacity and broader coverage indicative of 802.11ax.”
James Klein, president, Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products, said, “Our customers are seeing firsthand how Qorvo technology is improving capacity and supporting multiple, high-performance Wi-Fi applications operating simultaneously in the same space. We are expanding our Wi-Fi portfolio across retail, enterprise, service provider and set-top-box markets, and will support the earliest market releases of 802.11ax solutions.”
The 802.11ax standard will deliver significantly greater capacity – which translates into more data, more devices and more services – over different frequency networks. In 2016, ABI Research forecast that 802.11ax will account for nearly 60 percent of the 21 billion Wi-Fi chipsets expected to ship by 2021.
The most recently introduced Qorvo Wi-Fi FEM family lays the foundation for 802.11ax with its support for 802.11ac and Wave 2 1024QAM. The 5GHz FEMs in the family offer more than 1.2 Gbps throughput per stream (with up to eight streams), the highest achievable data rate. These capabilities support the essential requirements of 802.11ax, such as multi-user multiple-input/multiple-output (MU-MIMO), extended range and high throughput, as well as denser-capacity Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) modulation. Qorvo’s BAW technology addresses thermal concerns, harmonic compliance and band-edge performance to enable broad power transmission across the full allocated spectrum. This enables maximum range and reliable throughput for Wi-Fi applications.
Detailed information about Qorvo Wi-Fi solutions is available on our wi-fi integrated modules page.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments